California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Shares Sold by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC lessened its holdings in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,525 shares during the quarter. Fourthstone LLC owned 0.65% of California BanCorp worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of California BanCorp by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of California BanCorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of California BanCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 773,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of California BanCorp by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363. The stock has a market cap of $177.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.25. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 18.53%.

California BanCorp Profile

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

