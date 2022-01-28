California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 97 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of VMI opened at $208.20 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.13 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.