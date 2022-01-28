California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,357 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Premier were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Premier in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Premier by 15.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Premier by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,385,000 after acquiring an additional 341,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in Premier by 5.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 104,368 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 501.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PINC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.