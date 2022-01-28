California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $971,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 370.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $91.46.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

