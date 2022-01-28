California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.56 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

