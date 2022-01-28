California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Neogen were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 90.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 179.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

