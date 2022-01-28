California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,786 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 635,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

