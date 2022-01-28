Callodine Capital Management LP Has $1.89 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Callodine Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,123,000 after buying an additional 537,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,986,000 after purchasing an additional 229,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,119,000 after purchasing an additional 797,601 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,159,000 after purchasing an additional 296,467 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.39. 11,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,790. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,530,000 shares of company stock worth $204,775,400. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.