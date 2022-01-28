Callodine Capital Management LP Has $7.16 Million Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Barings BDC accounts for approximately 2.7% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Barings BDC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Barings BDC by 6.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBDC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.86%.

BBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

