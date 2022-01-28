Callodine Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000. Brinker International makes up approximately 1.7% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Brinker International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 127,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 52,080 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 103,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $6,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush cut shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,878. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

