Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Trading Down 1.4%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $131.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. Calloway’s Nursery’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in North Richland Hills, TX.

