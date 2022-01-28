Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises approximately 0.6% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $825,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Allstate by 7,723.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $120.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.42. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

