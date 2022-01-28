Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Invests $575,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 565.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 282,220 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 684.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,433,000 after buying an additional 199,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

NYSE:MTN opened at $265.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

