Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Invests $748,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $426.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $635.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $676.79. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.00 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.15 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $773.36.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

