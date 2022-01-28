Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 0.6% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,541,850 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $250,582,000 after buying an additional 371,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $213.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $115.14 and a 1 year high of $222.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

