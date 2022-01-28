Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes $10.09 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 74,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 6.8% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,059,000 after purchasing an additional 339,779 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

