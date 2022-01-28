Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.06

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.06 and last traded at $52.06, with a volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. The company has a market cap of $745.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Camden National by 344.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Camden National by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

