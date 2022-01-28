Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 79,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE:CCJ opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. Cameco has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -85.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.