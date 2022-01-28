Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) & Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Head-To-Head Survey

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Campbell Soup and Real Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell Soup 11.40% 28.27% 7.27% Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Campbell Soup and Real Good Food, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell Soup 1 7 1 0 2.00 Real Good Food 0 0 3 0 3.00

Campbell Soup currently has a consensus price target of $45.13, suggesting a potential upside of 2.07%. Real Good Food has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 165.41%. Given Real Good Food’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Campbell Soup.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Campbell Soup and Real Good Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell Soup $8.48 billion 1.57 $1.00 billion $3.13 14.12 Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Real Good Food.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of Campbell Soup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Real Good Food shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of Campbell Soup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Real Good Food on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co. engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. The Snacks segment offers Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, bakery and frozen products in U.S. retail, Arnott’s biscuits in Australia and Asia Pacific, and Kelsen cookies globally. The company was founded on November 23, 1922 and is headquartered in Camden, NJ.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company Inc. is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc. is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

