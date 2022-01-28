Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDPYF shares. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

CDPYF stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

