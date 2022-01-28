Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New C$172.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

NYSE:CNI opened at $118.89 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

