Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $118.89 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.72 and a 200-day moving average of $119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.