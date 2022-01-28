Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$165.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities set a C$175.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “equal wight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$154.68.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$151.59 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$158.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$149.69. The stock has a market cap of C$106.38 billion and a PE ratio of 22.87.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

