Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay Sells 45,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total transaction of C$2,877,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,180,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,485,197.89.

Timothy Shawn Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total transaction of C$2,706,270.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.06, for a total value of C$2,387,695.50.

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.34 on Friday, hitting C$65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,417. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$28.67 and a one year high of C$67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The stock has a market cap of C$77.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

