Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CDUAF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

CDUAF stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.