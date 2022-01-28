Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CDUAF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

CDUAF stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.