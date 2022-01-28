Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Shares Up 2.8%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.63. 1,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBWBF. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

