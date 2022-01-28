Canna Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU) Short Interest Down 73.7% in January

Canna Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the December 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:CNGLU opened at $10.11 on Friday. Canna Global Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13.

