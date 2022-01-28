Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Announces Earnings Results

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $352.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $102,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $404,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,341 shares of company stock worth $1,485,353 in the last ninety days. 41.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth $271,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth $298,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 17.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

