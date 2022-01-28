Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 577,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 743,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,406,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 114.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

IWD stock opened at $159.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.89 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

