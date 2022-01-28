Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 35,579 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 57.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 87.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $2,131,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIG opened at $81.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

