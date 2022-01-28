Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 84,615 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 148.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,615 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of LiveRamp worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

RAMP stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

