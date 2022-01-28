Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,806 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,266,000 after buying an additional 140,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $300.98 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $297.18 and a one year high of $558.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.65 and its 200 day moving average is $447.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.57.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.