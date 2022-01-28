Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$47.00 at National Bankshares

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CPX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.23.

Capital Power stock opened at C$38.16 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$33.31 and a twelve month high of C$45.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$377.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.3742592 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

