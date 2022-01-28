Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $288.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 106.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 84.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

