Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $288.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 37.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

