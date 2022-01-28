Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $116.78 Million Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 251.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511,061 shares during the period. Nuance Communications comprises 1.1% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Nuance Communications worth $116,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $163,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $9,027,418.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock worth $77,654,801. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUAN opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.93 and a beta of 1.14. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

