Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 13,709 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,308,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $54,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

