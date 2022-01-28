Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 59,273 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,273 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Public Storage worth $69,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE PSA opened at $346.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $224.82 and a 12 month high of $377.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.82 and a 200-day moving average of $329.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.