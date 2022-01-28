Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 85,315 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,315 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $30,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $113.29 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.74.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

