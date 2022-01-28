Caption Management LLC Sells 24,325 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Caption Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,325 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after buying an additional 906,205 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,335,000 after buying an additional 210,020 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,792,000 after buying an additional 1,092,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 29.9% in the second quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,393,000 after buying an additional 639,545 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

NYSE PAGS opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

