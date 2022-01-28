Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CYJBF opened at $50.59 on Thursday. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55.

Cargotec Company Profile

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

