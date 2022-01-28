Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CYJBF opened at $50.59 on Thursday. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55.
Cargotec Company Profile
