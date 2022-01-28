CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CARG. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.78.

CARG opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $384,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492,016 shares of company stock worth $18,019,842. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in CarGurus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

