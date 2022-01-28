CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $140.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.80.

NYSE KMX opened at $105.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.73. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 1 year low of $102.47 and a 1 year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,463,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of CarMax by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CarMax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

