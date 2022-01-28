CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Seaport Res Ptn

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Shares of KMX opened at $105.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 1-year low of $102.47 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. CarMax’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after acquiring an additional 324,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

