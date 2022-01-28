Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €18.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

CA stock opened at €17.83 ($20.26) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.03. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($18.53) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($26.91).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

