Cartica Management LLC Has $52.45 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cartica Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,571 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the period. SEA makes up about 10.0% of Cartica Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cartica Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $52,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SEA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SEA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SEA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SE traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,209,042. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.80. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.75.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

