Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 21,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 253,625 shares.The stock last traded at $38.01 and had previously closed at $34.97.

Several brokerages have commented on CSTL. Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $899.67 million, a PE ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,320. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 489,719 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $26,823,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after buying an additional 328,162 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,782,000 after buying an additional 175,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after buying an additional 151,419 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

