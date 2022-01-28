Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,780. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

