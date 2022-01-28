CBRE Group Increases Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $125.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price increased by research analysts at CBRE Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. CBRE Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,609 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 6,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,702 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

