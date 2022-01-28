Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 305.3% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRPOF remained flat at $$0.38 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Ceapro has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.73.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter. Ceapro had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.55%.

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

